234 robbers, 343 cultists arrested in Lagos; 91 people murdered

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu on Monday disclosed that 234 suspected robbers have been arrested in Lagos between January and March 2021.

He said aside the robbers arrested, 343 suspected cultists were also arrested within the same period.

Odumosu, who spoke at a news conference at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, further disclosed that 91 people were murdered in Lagos in the last three months.

The police commissioner added that 235 arms and 265 ammunition were recovered during the period in the State.

Odumosu revealed that 75 robbery operations were foiled within the period, while 232 stolen vehicles were recovered in Lagos in the last three months.

The commissioner disclosed that 91 rape and defilement cases were reported to the command, while 127 gender-based cases were also reported.

More so, he disclosed that the command raided and arrested 1,592 suspected hoodlums in the first quarter of 2021, while 532 motorists were arrested for traffic offences within the same period.

He said while the command seized 2,953 okadas for violating traffic law, 103 fatal accidents were recorded within the period.

Odumosu disclosed that 82 vehicles were impounded for driving against the flow of traffic, while 509 vehicles were also impounded for violating COVID-19 curfew.

He added that 22 clubs and bars were raided during the period, just as 997 suspects were arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols, while 184 motorcycles and 10 tricycles were recovered.

Odumosu revealed that 3,258 cases were charged to court by the police in the last three months, with 1,107 people convicted and fined.

According to him, “within the period under review, January-Mid March, 2021, the Command has harnessed all resources within its reach and instituted proactive strategies to enforce laws and orders in all areas which include traffic, criminal and health related issues, especially COVID-19 protocols in the state.

“It is not out of point to also state that the efforts of the command have paid off in suppressing various criminal activities as well as traffic lawlessness by recalcitrant drivers, Motorcyclists and hoodlums who have been causing mayhem and engaging in other criminal acts like cultism, armed robbery, land grabbing, gangsterism, hooliganism, sexual abuses and domestic violence.”