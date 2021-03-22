PDP expels top officials in Kastina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled its Chairman and Women Leader in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Murtala Tukur and Hajiya Hadiza Ibrahim.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Jabir Adamu, made this known on Sunday while addressing newsmen shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Matazu.

Adamu disclosed that the duo were expelled for anti-party activities during their general meeting held at Matazu town recently.

The decision was taken during a meeting between members and executives of the party from the wards to the local government levels.

“Party members at the meeting expressed dismay over the way and manner the outgone chairman and the women leader were conducting the affairs of the party.

“They were not carrying everybody along. Despite being given the opportunity to explain their actions and inactions they could not, therefore, the house passed a vote of no confidence in them,” he added.

The meeting was attended by all party executives and members in the council area, including the Party Leader, Dr Shehu Matazu.