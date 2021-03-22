Pastor Giwa Adewale: Nothing can stop creation of Oduduwa Republic



By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Senior Pastor Giwa Adewale of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry has said nothing can stop Yoruba from breaking from Nigeria to form Oduduwa Republic

The cleric said this while addressing his members in Akure.

He declared that nothing can stop Yoruba from getting to its destination.

The senior pastor then urged agitators to put God first in all things and urged them to build the Yoruba nation on solid rock.

“Let me urge the agitators to be transparent and truthful. Above all, they should put God first in all things.

“As it is, nothing can stop the freedom of the Yoruba ethnic group. However, Oduduwa Republic should not be like Nigeria that was created in a crafty manner.

He said part of why nothing works in Nigeria was because the country was established in a crafty manner.

“If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do? They created Nigeria on deceit and nobody knows the meaning of that name, Nigeria.

“Yoruba leaders must give their people equal rights, solid constitution. They should be ready to serve the people not to serve themselves.

“Freedom is coming soon, and nothing can stop it. Yoruba must all unite to grab this opportunity,” he stated.