Ogun Agro-Cargo Airport to be ready 2022

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has hinted that the first phase of the Agro-Cargo Airport at Illisan-Remo in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the State will be ready by May 2022.

Abiodun gave this hint while inspecting the project site over the weekend, he explained that the project conceived in 2007 had all necessary approvals, including the Environmental Impact Assessment, from Aviation regulatory body, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

He said “This project had been conceived since 2007 and all necessary approvals were gotten in 2008. All the Environment Impact Assessment, all other regulatory assessments have been met 100 per cent.

“All we have to do was to brush them up to ensure they meet current realities.”

Explaining the rationale behind the project, he said it was based on the economic development agenda of his administration to have a Cargo Airport that would fully complement the agro value- chain investments and activities in the state.

“When the Senate Committee on Aviation came to visit us, we shared with them the business case for this Airport. We reminded them that the two Airports proposals were not initiated by this administration.

“I told them that the Committee we set up to look into the two Airports concluded unequivocally that this location remains the best and most viable location for the airport.

“The entire cargo value chain is on this corridor. You have Oil Palm, Cashew plantations and Green House in Sagamu and multinational companies around here. This is the centre where items for export are evaluated and approved for export. So with a Cargo Airport here, it is very convenient to move them,” Abiodun said.

He explained the area was renamed “an airport city”, because, apart from the airport and processing zone, the area has factories that would turn raw materials into finished goods for export.

Governor Abiodun said the airport as required has access to a good road network, adding that the airport was bound by Sagamu- Benin and Lagos-Ibadan expressways, as well as gas pipelines parallel to the expressways.

He added that the airport sited on 500 hectares of land was also part of the administration’s key enabler, and currently work was ongoing on the 2.4 kilometres access road to enable movement of equipment to the site, as well as on the 3.4 kilometres runway.

He said he would not be distracted by joining issues with people on the pages of the newspaper as a result of the project, rather he would remain focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens by meeting all the requirements of good governance.