Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo debuts new look

Nollywood actress and queen of TikTok Iyabo Ojo has debuted a new look that is causing a stir on social media.

The actress showed off her new blond look in a TikTok video posted to Instagram on Sunday.

She captioned the video: “My new look.”

Recall that the actress and fashionista was rewarded with N250,000 as the winner of the Lush Prize at the 14th Headies Award for her hairdo.

This is coming days after the serial entrepreneur opened up on how she was brutally raped five times.

The actress while featuring on the recent episode of: “Bare it all with I Y.” revealed that the pain she goes through as a woman living with the memory of being molested five times will never go away.

Ojo revealed that she was first raped at the age of 14 but refused to tell anyone because it was like a taboo to be raped at that time.