Matawalle receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Ishaq Zaki

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle on Monday received his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at the Government House, Gusau.

The vaccine was administered to the governor by the Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma.

The governor, after taking the vaccine reassured that the state government would stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the 14 local government areas of the state.

“I just took my first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca. I am appealing to the people of this state to make themselves available for the vaccine.

“Apart from me, all government officials would also receive the vaccine.

“We are going to distribute the vaccine to the security and Federal Government agencies in the state,” he said.

Matawalle urged people of the state to believe in the vaccine and make themselves available for vaccination against the dreaded coronavirus.

Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya and Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr Bashir Maru, also received the vaccine at the event.

NAN