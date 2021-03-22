Massive protest, food scarcity looming – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday said he foresees a massive protest that will shut down Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele raised the alarm while calling on the attention of the Federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari on the current insecurity that has befallen the country.

The cleric who spoke during a session with his members also warned that Nigeria’s economy will be in a bad shape, adding that serious food scarcity is imminent.

He explained that these can be averted if the government hastily works on the unsecured state of the country.

‘’Nigeria is going to be in a bad shape economically if the Government doesn’t take insecurity and killings seriously, I am seeing food scarcity, it will be very serious.

“As a result of this, I am seeing a massive protest that will shut Nigeria, it will be so severe that nobody will be able to go out for their day to day activities, the government will be shut down, I see a crisis because there will be hardship that will affect every sector,” he said.