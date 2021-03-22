Ibarapa youths storm Makinde’s office, demand better security

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Youths from Ibarapa, Oyo State have marched in protest to the state secretariat at Agodi, Oyo State.

The angry youths are marching in protest to register their displeasure against the incessant killings by criminal herdsmen in Ibarapaland, Oke-Ogun and other parts of the state.

The youths are also protesting the arrest and the remand of three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in prison on the order of the court.

The OPC members were part of the group that captured alleged kidnapper, Iskilu Wakili.

The vigilante members are accused of murder and currently remanded in prison.

Oladiran Oladokun, one of the organisers of the protest, said the arraignment and remand of the three OPC members was a signal to many Nigerians that security agents should be left alone to do their job.

He alleged that Wakili terrorized the people for so long and despite their refusal to arrest him, the OPC members and others risked their lives to arrest the alleged kidnapper but they were arrested by the police on the same day.

“They went to Wakili’s place and arrested him but the police turned against them and detained them. This is a bad signal to Nigerians on security issues.”

Insecurity, rape, murder, and Kidnap has been a plague in Ibarapa with Fulani herders alleged to be behind these crimes.

It led Oduduwa Republic agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho to issue a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani’s in Ibarapa and banishing them from the town afterward.