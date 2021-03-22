Herders flee as Amotekun arrests over 100 cows in Ondo

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Suspected unregistered cow herders in Ondo State ran away as Amotekun officers arrested over 100 cows in the state for flouting the open grazing laws.

The herders ran away upon sighting operatives of the Amotekun Corps.

Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of the Corps in the State said the move was part of efforts at curbing crimes in the State.

He said they were also enforcing directives of the State government that the streets and forest reserves be rid of unregistered herdsmen.

Adeleye disclosed that the cows were intercepted and arrested at the boundary of Osun and Ondo State.

He said it took officers about 30 kilometers walk to control the cows to the corps headquarters in Akure, the State capital.

“I don’t want to narrow it on the issue of capturing cattle. I would want to say it’s a way of reducing crime. These cows were actually blocking the major road leading to the State capital,” he said.

“One of the occupants of the vehicle that was blocked called our distress line and within few minutes, our men were on ground.

“We should take note that our men are in all the 18 local government areas and we are on 24 hours patrol. We arrived at the scene promptly.

“The culprits who sited us on arrival ran away and controlled the cows to follow them, but we were only able to control the cows back,” he said.