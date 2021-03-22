Video: Gov. Emmanuel’s aide creates drama while receiving COVID-19 vaccine

A Special Adviser in the cabinet of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has created a hilarious drama while taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

A video which has gone viral on social media showed two nurses trying to hold the unnamed Emmanuel‘s aide down to vaccinate him, but he is scared of the needle and began to display like a child.

The video was displayed on Linda Ikeji‘s Instagram page.

He was wailing when the sharp needle eventually pierced his flesh. The two nurses held him like a baby to vaccinate him.

At one point, he fell off the chair as he struggled with the nurses.

Watch video below