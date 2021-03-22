Ekiti denies giving quit notice to herdsmen

By Ariwodola Idowu/Ado Ekiti

Ekiti government on Monday night, denied speculations that it had issued quit notice to herdsmen in the state.

The speculation was triggered by the deadline giving by government to herders and farmers to register.

But Brig.-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana, Special Adviser on Security Matters to Gov. Kayode Fayemi, explained that the ”Herders/Farmer Registration Process”, is designed to resolve conflict between the two parties.

According to Ogundana, a meeting of almost 100 stakeholders from all Local Governments in Ekiti State was held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Government House.

The meeting stressed the need for peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers in all communities in the state.

Ogundana also emphasised that the total ban on night grazing, carrying of arms by herders, or use of under-age herders, stand.

He said the need to distinguish between legitimate and illegal herders was the rationale for commencement of the issuance of registration forms, as agreed by both herders and farmers.

The registration is being coordinated by the State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“Thousands of forms were distributed on the occasion, with a pledge to return them fully filled within a week.

“However, at no point was any ultimatum issued for compliance, neither was there a threat of expulsion.

“The general public and particularly the agric sector stakeholders are hereby informed to disregard any reports to the contrary, especially on social media propagating such news of an ultimatum to herders to vacate Ekiti State,” Ogundana clarified.