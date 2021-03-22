Edo opens over 86 centres, 12 mobile posts for vaccination

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

As part of intensified efforts to contain the pandemic and ensure the safety of citizens, the Edo state government has opened over 86 centres and 12 temporary fixed posts for Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The vaccination exercise is being conducted in four phases in the state.

Dr Julie Erhabor, the Executive Secretary of the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency, disclosed this on Monday, during the daily virtual meeting of the State Covid-19 Taskforce.

She said the vaccination posts are located within various health facilities in the state, with five in each local council, to ensure that everyone that needs to be vaccinated is inoculated against the deadly virus.

She listed some of the centres to include Eyean Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC); Egba Egba District Hospital; Ikhueniro PHC; Igieduma PHC; Ehor PHC; General Hospital Uzebba; Uhonmora PHC; Michael Imoudu Comprehensive Health Centre; General Hospital Sabogidda Ora; Amoya PHC; Oluma PHC and Ihievebe-Ogbe PHC.

Others are Afuze Referral Centre; Afuze General Hospital; Ofunmwengbe PHC; Udo Comprehensive Health Centre; Siluko PHC; Ora Comprehensive Health Centre; Igwobazuwa General Hospital; Oluku PHC; Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital; Oduna PHC; Ekiadolor PHC; New Benin PHC; Stella Obasanjo Women and Children; Oredo PHC; Central Hospital, Benin City and Aruogba PHC, among others.

Erhabor encouraged health workers to visit the online registration platform of the federal ministry of health for Covid-19 vaccination on https://nphcdaict.com.ng/ publicreg/ for self-registration.

On his part, the State Covid-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, noted that the state was recording remarkable success in the management of the pandemic, as the state continues to witness a decline in case positivity and fatality rates.

According to him, “Edo, in the last 72 hours, recorded four new cases, 16 recoveries and zero death, with 143 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.”

Obi charged citizens to continue to comply with all guidelines to curtail the spread of the infectious disease, even as he urged residents to make use of the opportunity of the ongoing vaccination exercise to get themselves inoculated and protected against the deadly virus.

“We must adhere to all COVID-l9 guidelines even after vaccination to avoid a possible re-infection. Residents must continue to comply with all basic preventive measures including vaccination and frequent handwashing with soap under running water, avoiding close contacts and ensuring regular use of face masks,” he added.