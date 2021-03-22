Donald Trump plans to float social media platform

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former American President, Donald Trump is planning to return to Social Media through his own platform.

Trump’s spokesperson, Jason Miller who revealed this said the former president would return to social media in two or three months with his own platform.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller said.

“It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.”

Miller said that the former president has been approached by numerous companies and is in talks with teams about the new platform.

“Everyone wants him and he’s going to bring millions and millions — tens of millions — to this platform.”

The announcement comes after Trump was suspended from Twitter and other social platforms, such as Facebook.

The expulsion followed his persistence peddling of falsehood about the November election, which he lost.

Then came the US Capitol riots on January 6, which he instigated.