Cross River NLC chairman, Ben Ukpekpi kidnapped again

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Cross River State Comrade Ben Ukpekpi has been reportedly kidnapped.

He was abducted on Sunday night in front of his house at CROSPIL Estate, Akpabuyo, in the outskirt of Calabar.

It was gathered that the abductors took the victim through the river at the bridgehead at Atimbo.

It was the second time Comrade Ukpekpi would be kidnapped in front of his house after the first incident in December 2019.

Sources revealed that he was kidnapped in the presence of his wife around 8 pm Sunday night while standing outside his house.

Immediately the kidnappers zoomed off, the victim’s son got into another car and chased after the kidnappers. But the gunmen shot at the car tires, bursting them.

The Police Public Relations Officer DSP Irene Ugbo is yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.