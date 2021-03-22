CAF disqualifies Chad from AFCON 2021 qualifiers

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has disqualified Chad from the remainder of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The central African country got disqualified after the Chadian Ministry of Youth and Sports stripped the country’s football federation of its powers on March 10 following concerns over the way it was being run and a breakdown in communication.

CAF and other football governing bodies, strongly frown at interference by governments in the affairs of football associations, meting out strong punishments to erring countries.

The football governing body in Africa accused the government of interfering in the affairs of the football federation.

Chad were already one leg out of a place at the Nations Cup finals in Cameroon next year.

They have only managed to rake in a single point from their first four qualification matches.

They were due to host Namibia on Wednesday and travel away to Mali at the weekend, but those matches will be awarded by 3-0 scorelines to their opponents, CAF confirmed on Monday.

“Following the suspension of the Chadian Football Federation by the Chadian Ministry of Youth and Sports, CAF has decided to disqualify the national team of Chad from the qualifiers of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations,” CAF said in a statement.

Already-qualified Mali now lead Group A with 13 points from five matches, with Guinea second on eight points from four games.