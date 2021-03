President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole at the State House, Abuja.

The duo recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

They were accompanied to the State House by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor and the caretaker chairman of the APC.

The president held a ‘closed door’ meeting with Daniel and Bankole.