Buhari felicitates with Tony Elumelu at 58

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to renowned economist and philanthropist, Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, on his 58th birthday.

In a statement released by Femi Adesina, the president joined family and friends to rejoice with the entrepreneur.

Buhari commended the economist for his foresight and large-heartedness in setting up the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF).

According to the president, the TEF has consistently inspired highly talented African youths into entrepreneurship, helped many to acquire business skills, enhanced positive social networks and provided start-up funds, within the larger goal of reducing poverty.

The President believes Elumelu, who is the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa and Transcorp, demonstrates resilience and relentlessness in dream realization.

Meanwhile, he added that following his antecedents as a young banker who saw opportunities and worked hard to climb the ladder of success.

Recall that Elumelu received Nigeria’s National Productivity Order of Merit in 2019.

As Elumelu spreads investments into energy, real estate, agribusiness, health care and hospitality, creating more opportunities in the real sector, the President prays for more wisdom, good health and longer life for the investor.