Buhari sad as property worth billions of naira destroyed in Katsina market fire

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the fire in Katsina Central Market on Monday which destroyed hundreds of shops and billions of Naira worth of wares.

Reacting to the incident, Buhari described the destruction visited by the fire as “horrific.”

“I am extremely sad to hear the tragic news about the fire in Katsina market this morning. My thoughts are with those who lost their valued wares, and in some of the cases, entire savings.

“I have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance urgently,” he said.

A part of the Katsina central market was destroyed by an early morning fire, with several shops burning in an uncontrolled inferno.

The fire incident occurred a few minutes after 9 am, with personnel of the state fire service, and sympathisers making frantic efforts to quench the fire.

According to residents, smoke from the market fire could be seen for miles from every direction, even as some shop owners where the fire had not reached, were making efforts to park their wares to a safe place.