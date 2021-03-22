APC condemns attack on Gov. Ortom

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned Saturday’s attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State by suspected herdsmen.

The party also stressed the need for all to collaborate with security operatives to end criminality in all forms in the country.

The party said this in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Sunday in Abuja.

He, however, thanked God for Ortom’s safety and praised his security details for repelling the attack.

He expressed confidence that the security services would do everything to unravel the criminals behind the attack and bring them to book.

“The APC reiterates that we must all collaborate to end criminality in all forms, a crime is a crime and should not be politicised in any way,” he said.

On Saturday, Ortom narrated how he was saved from the bandits.

According to him, “I appreciate the security men attached to me. They were able to repel them and they could not have access to me.

“And I thank God for my fitness to have run for more than one and a half kilometres without stopping. It means that God has given me strength and I am grateful to God.

“I don’t have problems with any Fulani man or Fulani race. But I have a problem with Fulani bandits who have vowed to take over Nigeria as their ancestral home. And I say no. Not when I am here and when I am governor leading my state.”

Ortom said if he as a governor could not go to farm with the entire security around him, he wondered who else could go to farm, saying one could imagine the pains that the people of Benue State were facing. NAN