Akeugbagold withdraws suit against kidnappers of his twins



By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Ibadan cleric, Sheik Taofeek Akeugbagold has withdrawn the lawsuit he filed against the alleged kidnappers of his twins.

The cleric dropped the case when he appeared before an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan and presided over by Justice Moshood Abass.

Akeugbagold said he decided to withdraw the case out of the fact every human is bound to err but the almighty Allah in his mercy and wisdom forgives.

“I have come to this court today to make known my intention to discontinue with this case.

“Let me also state that I have wholeheartedly forgiven the abductors of my twins and I have decided to leave the judgment to almighty Allah to decide.”

The case was, however, adjourned by Justice Abass who said that the discontinuation of the case does not lie with Akeugbagold.

Justice Abbas said the case is between the state and the defendant and adjourned the matter till Wednesday, March 24.

Sometime in April 2020, Akewugbagold’s twins were abducted from his Ibadan residence.

The twins, a boy and a girl were released 8 days after they were kidnapped.

Kidnappers of Akewugbagold’s twins demanded £100,000 equivalent to N55 million for the release of the children.

It is, however, not certain if he paid any amount in ransom to secure the release of his kids.