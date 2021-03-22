Akeredolu warns Sunday Igboho: ‘Stay away from Ondo’

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has warned self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho to stay away from the state in his agitation for a Yoruba nation.

The governor spoke while swearing in Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu as the new Secretary to the State Government and other Special Advisers.

Akeredolu stated that the people of the state had chosen to stay in a unified Nigeria and the State would not tolerate such agitation.

He said the state would not allow banditry and other forms of upheavals, saying that the right for citizens to agitate and fight for self-determination should be done within acceptable parameters.

Akeredolu emphasised that all concerned must agree to pursue the same objectives to arrive at a common end.

Igboho recently declared Yoruba nation, claiming that South-Western states are no longer a part of Nigeria.

He urged all Yoruba indigenes who are resident in Hausa/Fulani or Igbo states, to return home before war breaks out.

He added that any Yoruba king that denied backing the movement to liberate the South-west will not ‘see the light of the next day.’

According to him, “Why are we being slaves in our fatherland? “Why are we being enslaved in our own land? “The people that call themselves Senators& leaders will be going in traffic & see 4 & 5-year-olds selling popcorn & puff-puff & they will buy & eat, have you seen that they are not worthy to be called leaders, therefore we reject them as leaders. “The Yorubas that are everywhere are larger than most countries, therefore we call on the global community and United Nations to come & separate us, we are no longer interested in being part of Nigeria before this becomes war, they need to intervene because we want to go. “As it stands now, we are no longer under Nigeria. If they don’t intervene, it will go beyond control. We have gone beyond the point where we keep quiet, we are no longer scared to voice out. “We are not safe anywhere, we can’t sleep in peace, we can’t travel in peace, what have we done? Are we slaves? We don’t do wrong by existing, we only chose the wrong leaders and we are saying enough is enough!”