19 die in Kaduna – Abuja highway ghastly crash

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

At least, 19 persons returning from Lagos to the Northern part of the country were killed in a ghastly road accident the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja highway late Sunday evening.

The crash, according to Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, the accident involved a commercial DAF trailer which veered into the bush after its tyre exploded while on a high speed.

Out the 53 persons in the vehicle, 16 of died on the spot, while three others were later confirmed dead.

Also, 34 other persons sustained injuries which ranged from bruises and cuts to dislocations and head injuries.

They were evacuated from the scene by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The survivors are receiving treatment in hospital.

Aruwan added that officials of Kaduna Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, visited the site of the crash to ascertain the report of events and avoid misrepresentations of the incident.

Aruwan quoted the driver of the vehicle, Auwal Idris, as confirming that most of the passengers on board the ill-fated trailer were picked at a filling station by Kara in Lagos, with some to be dropped off at Zaria, while Kano was meant to be the final destination of the vehicle.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed shock and sadness at the report, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the crash, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

“Going further, Governor commended the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps for their swift response, and prompt evacuation of the casualties from the scene.

“The Governor enjoined drivers on the route to exercise caution at all times and avoid potentially dangerous driving practices like speeding,” Aruwan said.

READ ALSO: Road presenter dies in Osun road crash