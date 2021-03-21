Umahi endorses Moghalu for Anambra governorship election

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi has endorsed Dr. George Moghalu to be the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer in the Anambra governorship election.

Umahi who is the chairman, southeast Governors Forum said Moghalu is a very good material that will give other parties a run for their money in the 26 November election.

The Ebonyi governor said this when Moghalu visited him at his Uburu Country home.

He said APC would take over the state with Moghalu as its candidate.

“I commend him so much for the great work he is doing for Nigeria and our people and he is a very good material that will give other parties a run for their money.

“I am very hopeful that with people like this, we (APC) will take over Anambra State”, Umahi said.

Moghalu also commended Umahi for the massive transformation in Ebonyi state.

“I am very proud of Dave Umahi and what he has done for Ebonyi State, South East, and the nation.

“The only way for you to describe Umahi’s performance is for you to go and see and that is what leadership is all about”.

Moghalu expressed hope that the good works of the APC-led government at the centre would give him and the party victory in the gubernatorial election.

He promised Anambra residents of purposeful governance if he is elected governor.