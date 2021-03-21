Singer, I.UK releases song to celebrate Osinbajo, Bakare, others

Fast rising artiste, I.UK has released a song dedicated to Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who recently turned 64, precisely on March 8.

According to the musician, the song was originally recorded as a soundtrack for a movie his team has been working on, which was intended to positively address the misconception of the involvement of clergymen in politics.

The song titled #CourageousAndBold featuring @IamJchrizie celebrates the courage of the likes of the Vice President, Founder of Citadel Global Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Founder of Household of God Church, Rev Chris Okotie, among others.

He said many still hold the view that politics is a dirty game and criticize/misjudge men of God or godly people who join politics, while focusing more on the Vice President’s uncommon elevation to the second position in the country.

I.UK also noted that his team proposed to dedicate the movie to the VP but was yet to get an approval to carry on.

“Since we are not shooting yet, as part of the celebrations of the Vice President’s birthday, I and my team decided to release the already recorded song which has a special message that we felt should not wait longer to inspire and bless millions of audience.

The singer also made a humble appeal to the VP to graciously grant a chat with his team on the movie project which according to him, has been in the pipeline for about 6 years now.

I.UK, signed to his own record label called ‘Envoy Media and Entertainment’ is a graduate of Mass Communication from Lagos State Polytechnic, where he served as an elected President of Mass Communication Students’ Association.

Speaking on the song, he said, “The #CourageousAndBold song is indeed great and I think everybody should check it out on my social media handles @officialiuk and also like and follow my pages.”

He also expressed optimism that the gesture in honour and support of Osinbajo, will spur the Vice President to grant him audience for more positive collaborations.