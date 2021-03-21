Samuel Ortom: IGP Adamu sends crack detectives to Benue

By Abankula

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has sent crack detectives from the FCID to Makurdi, Benue State to investigate the attempted assassination of Governor Samuel Ortom.

The crack detectives will support the local investigation by the Commissioner of police in the state.

“The IGP has also specifically directed the CP to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations”, CP Frank Mba, Force PRO said.

Mba said IGP Adamu has ordered full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack at Ortom’s farm in the outskirts of Makurdi on Saturday, 20 March, 2021.

Adamu condemned the incident and ordered the Benue Commissioner of Police (CP) to strengthen the security around the Governor and the state.

While calling for calm, the IGP has assured the people of Benue State and the country at large that the Force will continue to do its best in stabilising the security situation in the country.

The IGP further reiterates that the Force will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to advance the fight against violent crimes and other criminal activities across the country.