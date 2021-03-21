PSG seize Ligue 1 summit, Mbappe hits 100th goal milestone

By Abankula

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) seized control of the Ligue I summit today, after beating Lyon at their home turf 4-2, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and others.

Mbappe recorded a brace to reach a century goal milestone.

Danilo Pereira and Angel Di Maria ensured the visitors picked the crucial three points.

The victory enabled them overtake Lyon and Lille, the other contenders for the throne.

Lyon now have 60 points and are third, after Lille won their own match to go second behind PSG.

Lille and PSG are tied on 63 points, but PSG have superior goals, 46 to Lille’s 31.

It was a night to remember for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe as he reached another milestone.

He moved onto 100 goals in Ligue 1.

Mbappe initially opened the scoring on Sunday and then got his landmark goal to make it 4-0 in the second half.

He scored the second goal by racing on to a gorgeous pass from Marco Verratti.

He coolly converted the pass.

The 22-year-old started his career with Monaco, making his debut in 2015-16 before going on to star as the principality club charged to the title the following season.