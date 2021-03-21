Police arrest Okorocha with gun, recover corpse of abandoned baby

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the Anti-Crime Patrol team attached to Ilasan Division of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested Okorocha Covenant, 28 and another suspect for armed robbery.

The other suspect is Adigun Jeremiah, 27, both of Badagry Area of Lagos State. One Beretta pistol with ammunition was recovered from them.

The police had intercepted three men on a motorcycle and arrested the two suspected armed robbers while one escaped with their operational motorcycle, on Saturday 20th March, 2021 at about 9.30pm, along Lekki-Epe Expressway by Jakande.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspects be taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation.

He equally directed the Area Command, Area J, Ajah, to step up Anti Crime Strategies, including raids of black spots and surveillance, to combat crimes and criminality in the entire area.

In another development police operatives attached to Ikeja Division of the Lagos State Police Command has recovered a lifeless body of a day old baby that was lying beside Ayinke Hospital by Airport Road, Ikeja.

The incident occurred on 20 March, 2021. The police had responded to a call from the Security Department of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The police, having discovered the corpse of the baby, contacted the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit that evacuated the corpse.

The baby was suspected to have been abandoned by his mother and must have been exposed to risks that caused his death.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the barbaric act of dumping and/or killing babies with impunity as he ordered the State Intelligence Bureau and Surveillance teams in the command to step up their findings and keep watch on those heartless criminals who engaged in such heinous crimes with a view to bringing them to book and curb the act in the society.