Ortom hits RCCG, testifies of God’s great deliverance from killer-herdsmen

By Nimot Sulaimon

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stormed the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, to testify of God’s great deliverance from killer-herdsmen who sought to kill him.

Ortom escaped death on Saturday when 15 gun-wielding herdsmen opened fire on him in his farm at Tyo-mu on the Makurdi-Gboko Road.

The governor had to run over a kilometre to escape from the killer-herdsmen while his escort exchanged gun-fire with the herdsmen.

On Sunday, Ortom stormed the RCCG, Signs and Wonders Mega Parish Makurdi to give testimony of how God spared his life.

The Governor was at the parish with his service by aides, members of executive council and close family members.

He lamented that the nation was gradually drifting into anarchy and urged Nigerians to help save the nation from moving into full anarchy and lawlessness.

Ortom decried that a particular ethnic group was being shielded and protected, but allowed to carry arm to unleash mayhem on innocent Nigerians.

On Saturday, Ortom narrated how he was saved from the bandits.

According to him, “I appreciate the security men attached to me. They were able to repel them and they could not have access to me.

“And I thank God for my fitness to have run for more than one and a half kilometres without stopping. It means that God has given me strength and I am grateful to God.

“I don’t have problems with any Fulani man or Fulani race. But I have a problem with Fulani bandits who have vowed to take over Nigeria as their ancestral home. And I say no. Not when I am here and when I am governor leading my state.”

Ortom said if he as a governor could not go to farm with the entire security around him, he wondered who else could go to farm, saying one could imagine the pains that the people of Benue State were facing.