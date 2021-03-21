Nigeria’s Iheanacho hits brace as Leicester dump United out of FA Cup

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho hits a brace on Sunday as Leicester City dump Manchester United out of the FA Cup to reach the Semi-Final.

The Nigerian who hits a hat-trick last weekend lived up to expectation as he was named in Leicester’s line up.

He did not disappoint as he put his club in the lead on 24th minutes of the first half after a blunder between United’s keeper and a defender.

A back-pass from Fred came straight to Iheanacho in the area and the Nigerian rounded Henderson and converted for the Foxes.

Mason Greenwood equalised for United on 38 minutes.

Youri Tielemans restored Leicester’s lead in the second half with a well-taken finish on 52 minutes.