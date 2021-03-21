Nigeria posts 112 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 112 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,651.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

From an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22, 2021, the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 112 as of March 20.

It stated that the 112 new infection were registered from 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to it, Lagos State recorded 35 infections, the highest number of confirmed cases for the day, the FCT had 22, Ondo recorded 17 and Kaduna and Ebonyi confirmed nine infections each.

Six cases of the virus were found in Bauchi, Kebbi 4, while Delta, Osun and Jigawa reported two cases each. Borno, Edo, Kano and Nasarawa also recorded one case each.

The health agency noted that with the new addition, the country’s COVID-19 recovery had increased by 194 on Saturday, including 70 community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with its guidelines.

It noted that the country’s number of recovery stood at 147,775.

The Nigeria’s public health institute sadly recorded three additional deaths; thus the country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,030 on Saturday.

The NCDC noted that the country’s active cases stood at 11,846 in the last 24 hours.

The public health agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.