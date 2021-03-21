NGF condemns attack on Samuel Ortom

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Governors Forum has condemned the Saturday gun attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

The NGF described it as “shocking and a rude awakening.”

The Governor’s forum in a statement signed by its chairman, Kayode Fayemi sympathised with Governor Ortom and the people of Benue.

“The news of the broad daylight attempt to cut short the life of the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, is shocking and a rude awakening, the statement read.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) empathizes with the governor and the people of Benue State on this sad, cowardly, and wicked plan and vehemently condemns the act in its entirety.

“All hands must be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in this heinous crime.

The Forum said the attempt to make Benue State ungovernable is unacceptable and will fail woefully.

The statement also said that the act of resorting to violence, for whatever reason, to eliminate citizens of Benue State by brutal means must not continue.

The NGF also said all evil-doers will continue to fail and will be traced and punished for their crimes.

“While all governors will continue to pray for Governor Ortom, the NGF wishes to draw the attention of all evildoers that not only will they continue to fail in their wicked acts, but they will also definitely be traced and punished for their crimes, no matter how long it takes”.