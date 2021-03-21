Killing Ortom could plunge Nigeria into Civil War – Wike

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt



Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned the Federal Government that killing Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom could lead to a civil war.

Suspected herdsmen opened fire on Ortom’s convoy on Saturday with the governor escaping death.

Fifteen gunmen had trailed him to a river bank in Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday and opened fire.

“If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria. If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria,” he warned.

The governor recalled how the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Major General Jamil Sarham, and the All Progressives Congress chieftains had concluded plan to assassinate him during the 2019 general election.

Wike described as disturbing the growing trend where the lives of incumbent governors were brazenly threatened.