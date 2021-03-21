“It’s very strange”: Sevilla goalkeeper Bounou buzzing after scoring against Valladolid

Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui was thrilled to see goalkeeper Yassine Bounou make history with his last-gasp goal against Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday.

Bounou scored an incredible equalizer in the fourth minute of added time to rescue a 1-1 draw for visiting Sevilla at Real Valladolid.

Morocco international Bounou became the first goalkeeper in Sevilla’s history to score in LaLiga ——- Andres Palop netted for the club in the UEFA Cup in 2007.

The previous goalkeeper in the Spanish top flight to score from a non-penalty kick situation in the 21st century was Deportivo La Coruna’s Dani Aranzubia in 2011.

Lopetegui —- a former goalkeeper for Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Spain and Rayo Vallecano —- praised the 29-year-old Bounou.

“I’ve never scored a goal, not even in training. But obviously, it’s a great goal from our goalkeeper today (Saturday),” Lopetegui told reporters post-match.

“It’s not normal but it gave us some joy at the end of the game, especially when we could have got three points and it later looked like we were going to come away empty-handed.

“I just managed to speak to Bono after the game and obviously congratulate him.

”I am sure there were a few jokes in the dressing room surrounding Andres Palop’s goal [for Sevilla] because everyone remembers that and it was obviously a very, very important goal in the Europa League.

”Today’s goal was a very important goal for us as it came in the final minutes of the game and it helped us rescue a point.

“We’re very satisfied that we didn’t give up and we kept fighting to try and get back in the game. We kept on pushing and that is one of the characteristics of our team, and we got our reward.”

Bounou added: “The goal fell to me and I am grateful … the feeling is difficult to describe because I didn’t know how to celebrate it.

“It’s very strange, but hey, the team-mates were happy because we deserved more.”