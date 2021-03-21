iROKOtv boss Jason Njoku celebrates wife Mary on her birthday

CEO of iROKOtv Jason Njoku has penned a lovely tribute to his wife and actress Mary Remmy Njoku on her 36th birthday.

According Jason in a tweet, he met Mary when he had nothing and that she gave him everything.

“Today is @MrsMaryNjoku birthday. First time she has had to spend it alone. Though my emergency illness kept us apart & any and all begging of forgiveness has been said. Perhaps you pipo will help me beg x10 forgiveness too Mrs Njoku made me. She gave me everything,” he wrote.

Several other Nollywood stars including Funke Akindele, Ruth Kadiri and Bolanle Ninalowo also sent Mary birthday wishes.

Mary is the director-general of the award-winning Lagos-based film house, ROK Studios.

Jason and Mary got married in August 2012 and they have a son and two daughters together.