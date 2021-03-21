I would have won Grammy Award in 2013 or 2014 – Burna Boy

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Afropop music star, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has said he deserves to win the Grammy awards and all the praises that follow.

The singer also stated that he would have won the most prestigious award back in 2013 or 2014 if Nigerian government had invested in the youths and the infrastructures were there.

The 29-year-old singer in an interview with BBC Africa said he felt relieved when announced the winner emphasising that he deserved the award.

“I felt very relieved because I deserved it. If I did not get it, I was hoping a situation would not happen where I would not get what I deserved”, Burna boy said.

The singer described making music as immortalising himself. He said it will be his footprint and what is left of him when he is no more.

“It is always important for me to make music as much as possible because that is what would be left behind when I’m no longer here. That is going to be my footprints. I believe at every step of my life, (I should) create a body of work that narrates and explains that time of my life.”

Speaking about the making of the award-winning Twice As Tall album, Burna Boy said, “It is important to work from Nigeria, despite the challenges, because it is my home.

“The fact that I did it here does not mean that it was conducive. I felt that if we had a leadership that took the youths seriously and also put certain infrastructure in place, I probably would not be winning the Grammy in 2021. I would have won it in 2013 or 2014.