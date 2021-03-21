Fulani group on Ortom: We want to kill him

A shadowy Fulani group claiming to protect Fulani interest, said today it was responsible for the attempted assassination of Governor Samuel Ortom.

In a press statement, in which Ortom’s name was badly misspelt multiple times, the group claimed its aim was to kill Ortom.

It vowed to get him ultimately because Ortom, as it claimed , stands against Fulani interest.

“Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortum and his collaborators”, the group claimed in a statement signed by Umar Amir Shehu.

“Where ever you are, once you are against Fulani long term interest, we shall get you down.

“This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message.

“Our intention is unequivocal: TO KILL HIM. That mission will one day be fulfilled and very soon too”.

Apart from threatening Ortom, the group also sent weird warning to southern states, saying its assailants are coming for them too.

“We warn collaborators working against Fulani people across Nigeria: WE SHALL GET YOU irrespective of your hidden place.

“We state clearly, any state or individual that opposes RUGA will be confronted. Any State or individial(Sic) that opposes ranching, we shall get you. Speak against ranching and RUGA even on the internet: Our Noiseless fighters shall find and fix you.

“In the next few months, FUNAM will carry out attacks on strategic human and material assets of States and Non State groups or individuals known for their anti-Fulani campaigns.

” We shall hunt you down in your houses, in your work places, in your car, in your streets. It’s a matter of time.”

Whether FUNAM exists in reality, could not be ascertained. Whether it is a Fifth Columnist Group is also not clear.

In 2018, the group had triggered some furore in Nigeria, when it claimed the Fulani are the owners of the Nigerian territory from Sokoto to the Atlantic.

Sultan Abubakar of Sokoto, the spiritual head of the Fulani, doubted the authenticity of the group and disowned its statement as reckless.

The group has made several incendiary statements thereafter, without any consequence.

In February 2020, the group in a statement by its president Badu Salisu Ahmadu claimed a special Fulani strike force was responsible for the killing of 23 people in Plateau in late January of the year.

Read FUNAM’s latest statement:

Why we attacked Orton: THE FUNAM STATEMENT

Our attention has been drawn to media reports today speculating about who attacked the Governor of Benue State,Samuel Orton

Yes. Yes We did. The Fulani Nationality Movement, ( FUNAM) carried out the attack. We have genuine reasons. We acted on behalf of Millions of Fulani people in 15 countries.

It’s a case of veangeance against an infidel who has used his time and money, deployed in destroying the Fulani values and inheritance.

Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortum and his collaborators: Where ever you are, once you are against Fulani long term interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message.

Our intention is unequivocal: TO KILL HIM. That mission will one day be fulfilled and very soon too.

Eleven of FUNAM operatives were involved in the attack. Ortum excaped(sic) today because of a slight technical communication error. Nest time, he will not be lucky. We can assure him and his supporters

Ortom has been leading the campaign against Fulani interests in the North. We have our operatives in all Southern States. Each will face our sword soon

We warn collaborators working against Fulani people across Nigeria: WE SHALL GET YOU irrespective of your hidden place.

We state clearly, any state or individual that opposes RUGA will be confronted. Any State or individial(sic) that opposes ranching, we shall get you. Speak against ranching and RUGA even on the internet: Our Noiseless fighters shall find and fix you.

In the next few months, FUNAM will carry out attacks on strategic human and material assets of States and Non State groups or individuals known for their anti-Fulani campaigns.

We shall hunt you down in your houses, in your work places, in your car, in your streets. It’s a matter of time

Signed

Umar Amir Shehu

March 20/2021