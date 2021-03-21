Covid-19: Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan speaks from isolation

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken from his isolation after his diagnosis with coronavirus.

Imran Khan’s COVID-19 status was confirmed by Pakistan’s health minister Faisal Sultan on Saturday.

Faisal Sultan noted that the 68-year-old will be “self-isolating at home”.

However, on Sunday morning, Imran Khan broke his silence. He shared a brief message on his Facebook page.

“I want to thank everyone for their good wishes and prayers,” Imran Khan posted.

Mr. Khan, a former captain of the national cricket team who became prime minister in August 2018, received his first vaccination three days ago.

Medical experts explained that vaccination helps develop immunity to the virus that causes Covid-19 but it usually takes a few weeks for protection to develop, and the person getting the jab remains vulnerable during that time.

Pakistan has recorded 13,799 deaths and 623,135 cases during the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.