Congo opposition leader Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas hospitalised for COVID

Agency Report

The opposition presidential candidate in the Republic of Congo, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, has been hospitalised for COVID-19, hours before the election taking place today.

Kolelas was hospitalised in Brazzaville after being diagnosed with the COVID-19, his campaign manager said.

The 61-year-old candidate missed his last election campaign on Friday after fearing he might have malaria.

His campaign manager Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda confirmed the authenticity of a video broadcast on the internet which showed Kolelas wearing an oxygen mask on a bed.

“My dear compatriots, I am in trouble. I am fighting death.

“However, I ask you to stand up and vote for change.

“I would not have fought for nothing,” the candidate said in the video.

The presidential election is taking place this Sunday, with seven candidates running for the position.

Incumbent President Denis Sassou Nguesso is also in the race.

His main opponent Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas came second in the 2016 election.