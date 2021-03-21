Cocaine trafficker Olayinka arrested, drug hidden in pepper, herbal concoction

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A 41 year-old man Adewuyi Olayinka has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), while trying to smuggle cocaine out of Nigeria.

The drug, which was concealed inside dry local pepper and herbal concoction, was intercepted at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The drug weighing 650 grammes was wrapped in two parcels.

It was found at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA cargo, Ikeja.

According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, the suspect would face prosecution.