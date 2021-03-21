Canadian musician Max Marshall joins ‘Soul City Music’

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Canadian musician and guitarist Max Marshall has been announced as a new member of Soul City Music Co-op, an artist-owned music label based in Windsor, Ontario.

Soul City Music Co-op was launched January 1st, 2020 by Michael Hargreaves to connect and empower a community of hardworking songwriter-entrepreneurs in Windsor, Ontario.

​Unlike a traditional music label, Soul City Music Co-op owns no percentage of it’s associated artists and exists solely as a vehicle for each individual artist’s growth and success.

Welcoming the new artist to the label, in a press statement posted on their social media page, the label shared a picture of Marshall with a detailed caption of his profile.

Max Marshall has chosen finger-style acoustic guitar as his medium with a preference for folk/country blues/ragtime as his true musical purpose.

In a performance that extends from soft introspection to frenzied, bluesy, interpretations, Max Marshall gives audiences a heartfelt, personal performance, featuring a guitar style that is largely underexposed.

