Actor Jerry Amilo buries brother in Anambra

Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo on Saturday buried his elder brother Basil Amilo in Enugwu Ukwu, Anambra State.

Popular Anambra-based cleric Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje was also present at the funeral.

In a video Jerry shared on Instagram, the cleric was seen speaking at the funeral as he prayed for the actor and also gave him some money.

Jerry captioned the post: “Amen to all the prayers from the lion himself. Live in Enugwu-ukwu as we buried my elder brother Egojiolu Basil Amilo. RIP.😭 @prophetchukwuemeka the Indabosky Bahoseh.”