Yoruba Nation: Oba Gbadebo sends message to Sunday Igboho

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo has called on Sunday Igboho to shelve plans of declaring an Independent Yoruba nation.
The first class Yoruba monarch said he opposes the declaration of Yoruba nation and South-West secession from Nigeria.
Oba Adedotun, a retired Brigadier-general, said Nigeria cannot afford to go through another civil war.
He stressed that no country in the world will be willing to have over 250 million Nigerians as refugees.
The monarch said Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe, political or religious afflictions, must work together for the greater good of the country.
The monarch said if Nigeria fails as a country, the entire black race has failed, insisting that Nigeria is better as a united nation than breaking it up.
“Nigerians, wherever we go in Nigeria, we must see ourselves as nationals of the same country, people of the same blood.
“We must work together to make Nigeria great because we must not fail, Nigeria must not fail, if Nigeria fails, the black race has failed and may it never happen”.
Those willing to go with Yoruba nation should take the first step. Some of those clamouring for war know nothing. It is better to jaw jaw instead of war war.
Good talk Kenny Mose. Nobody should listen to the Obas. We are not running away to any country to seek refuge. And the North shouldn’t think of bringing any war to us because we will definitely give it back to them. I will advise the South West, South East and South South to apply QUIET DIPLOMACY. Push the animals from the North away quietly. Stop oil flow and block roads leading to Lagos seaports. We must get these animals from North out of our land. Let them go. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
Ok , well said sir. Should Yoruba’s continue to endure being kidnapped and subjugated just because we don’t want war. Enough is enough. We are already at war.
Kabiyesi sir.
But it took war/secession threat for our Kabiyesi to speak out loudly. May be our Obas should have been on the pages on Newspaper every week at least to register their displeasure with the Fulani and lobsidded appointments in this regime.
Our Obas should have been very tough on the issue of insecurity to the extent that Buhari will feel the heat at the villa.
I personally don’t think Igboho can unilaterally break Yoruba away from Nigeria, but it has to start somewhere.
Power should be decentralised like Pastor Adeboye said last year, where every region has a Premier who brief the prime minister or president in Abuja about what goes on in their region. The premier should have resource control power. The good thing is that the people in each region can recall their premier if he/she is not representing their views well. Any region that later chooses to divorce Nigeria should be allowed to go without any intimidations.
But Igboho has started this directly or indirectly.
No going back..we are on it already
You read my mind. Have a good weekend.