Yoruba Nation: Oba Gbadebo sends message to Sunday Igboho

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo has called on Sunday Igboho to shelve plans of declaring an Independent Yoruba nation.

The first class Yoruba monarch said he opposes the declaration of Yoruba nation and South-West secession from Nigeria.

Oba Adedotun, a retired Brigadier-general, said Nigeria cannot afford to go through another civil war.

He stressed that no country in the world will be willing to have over 250 million Nigerians as refugees.

The monarch said Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe, political or religious afflictions, must work together for the greater good of the country.

The monarch said if Nigeria fails as a country, the entire black race has failed, insisting that Nigeria is better as a united nation than breaking it up.

“Nigerians, wherever we go in Nigeria, we must see ourselves as nationals of the same country, people of the same blood.

“We must work together to make Nigeria great because we must not fail, Nigeria must not fail, if Nigeria fails, the black race has failed and may it never happen”.