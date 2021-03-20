Yabatech to resume normal academic activities March 22

The Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) will resume normal academic activities on Monday, March 22.

Modupeola Osidipe, Deputy Registrar, Academics, confirmed this on Friday.

Osidipe disclosed that the decision was made at a meeting of the institution’s board on Thursday.

She said the hostels would be opened from Sunday, March 21 in line with COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The staff and students are expected to observe social distancing, hand washing, use of hand sanitisers and wearing of nose masks.

The Deputy Registrar warned against non-compliance, adding that the school would not condone disobedience.

Schools across Nigeria shut down at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Most have resumed activities with an emphasis on e-learning to minimize physical contact.