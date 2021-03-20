Wike spits fire: “If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria”

By Okafor Ifiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has warned that Nigeria may be plunged into another civil war if his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom is killed.

He added that the civil war may mark the end of Nigeria as a country.

“If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria.

“If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria,” Wike said in a statement in a signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike issued the statement on Saturday evening in reaction to alleged attempt on Governor Ortom’s life by gunmen said to be about 15 in number just outside Markurdi, his state capital earlier in the day.

Reports indicated that the gunmen trailed Ortom to a river bank in his farm in Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue where they opened fire at him.

But his security details were able to fight off the assailants.

Ortom had blamed a group of Fulani herders he has been at loggerheads with since he promulgated anti-open grazing law in Benue state for the attack.

Wike also claimed that a former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains planned to assassinate him during the 2019 general election.

Wike described as disturbing the growing trend where the live of incumbent governors are brazenly threatened.