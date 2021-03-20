Wike: God used me to make Amaechi governor

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor Nyesom Wike has said that God used him as a catalyst to make Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi governor of Rivers.

Wike said this in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

He mocked Amaechi for calling him his employee.

On the contrary, he said the Transport Minister would not have governed Rivers if not for him.

The governor said Amaechi had forgotten when he said in a church that after God in his life, the second person was Wike.

He said it was because of the role he played that he chose to be Amaechi’s Chief of staff, when he became governor in October 2007, after a court battle.

He then succeeded Celestine Omehia.

The Supreme Court in a landmark ruling said Omehia was not the valid candidate of the PDP.

Wike also said he will not support former President Goodluck Jonathan if he contests for the 2023 presidency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said Jonathan knows that he would work against him if he joined the APC and clinched the party’s ticket to run for the Presidency in 2023.

“I am a PDP member, if former President Goodluck Jonathan picks a ticket to run in my party, I will support him.

“But if he picks a ticket to run in APC, I won’t support him because I can’t do anti-party.

“He knows I won’t support him in APC even if he is from the south. I don’t do that kind of politics. It is party we are talking about and I don’t play ethnicity.”