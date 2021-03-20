White House: Biden 100% fine

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The White House has said that President Joe Biden is 100 percent fine after he tripped while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One on Friday.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary said this while speaking to journalists.

Biden stumbled as he climbed the plane’s steps.

He appeared to fall initially, got up and tripped a second time.

He struggled to get up the second time for a brief moment, before making it up, turning to wave at the top of the steps before entering the plane.

“So, as you know, it’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself,” she said while briefing reporters on the plane on the way to Atlanta.

“He is doing 100% fine”, Jean-Pierre said.

The American president broke his foot in November after celebrating his 78th birthday and winning the presidential election.

During the 2020 campaign, the Biden campaign released a summary of Biden’s medical history, which showed the former vice president was healthy and fit for the presidency.