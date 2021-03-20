Tinubu will lose control of Lagos – Apostle Okikijesu

Founder and General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, Apostle Paul Okikijesu has said that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may lose the control of Lagos State.

Okikijesu said Tinubu may lose the control of Lagos State because people are investigating and seeking his downfall.

He also asked Nigerians to pray to God to forgive Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, because he has allegedly committed many sins.

Okikijesu made this know in said in a series of prophecies he made available on Saturday.

In his words, “Thus says the Lord, People should pray for Osinbajo because he has committed many mistakes and sins that are not hidden from I the Lord.”

He also said that some people of Yoruba descent, who he described as saboteurs, connived with some individuals from the North to impeach the Vice President in order to destroy his political career.

“Thus says the Lord of hosts: Some Yoruba saboteurs who connived with Hausa because of their selfish interests and corrupt attitudes, intend to impeach Osinbajo in order to ruin his political career,” he said.

The apostle said that God’s judgement will come upon former Presidents and Governors who are causing chaos in the country as from April 2021.

His prophecies read in part, “Those who put Nigeria in pitch darkness will be punished and disgraced, says the Lord God of hosts.

“Thus says the Lord: Bola Tinubu may lose the control of Lagos. People are investigating and seeking the downfall of Tinubu.

“Thus says the Lord: People are currently investigating him, and they are seeking his downfall. The people that are jointly controlling the government together said, ‘Instead of him to climb the ladder, we will pull him down from the ladder.”