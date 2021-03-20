Three feared dead as Ekiti bye-election turns bloody

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The House of Assembly by-election in Ekiti State turned bloody as suspected political thugs unleashed mayhem on voters and security agents.

Three people, including a police officer were feared dead with no fewer than five others sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

Three others are in critical condition at the hospital receiving treatment.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said the injured included two policemen and a corps member.

Senator Biodun Olujimi, a senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, said she narrowly escaped being shot as political thugs allegedly invaded her polling unit at Ward 7, Unit 007.

She was ferried out of the place by party supporters.

The on-going by-election in the state is to fill the seat made vacant by the demise of All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing the constituency, Juwa Adegbuyi.

The election got invaded by the suspected political thugs barely two hours into voting process as voters abandoned queues for their lives.