Port Harcourt woman Blessing Adunun escapes jail with N100K fine

Blessing Adunun, a Port Harcourt resident, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing N238,000.

But she will not spend a day in prison, if she could pay a fine of N100,000.

She was convicted Friday by Justice H.I.O. Oshomah of the Federal High Court after pleading “guilty” to one- count amended charge.

The conviction and sentencing following her arraignment by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adunun was accused to have used an unauthorised means to deplete the account of Eunice Adeleke.

Based on Adunun’s “guilty” plea, prosecuting counsel, F.O. Amama prayed the court to convict and sentence her.

However, defence counsel, Nobel. I. Ikemba begged for leniency “because the convict is a first-offender and also a young lady”

In his judgment, Justice Oshomah found Adunun guilty as charged.

He convicted and sentenced her to two years imprisonment, but with an option N100,000 fine

He also ordered that the fine be paid into the Federal Government’s TSA Account.

The convict will refund N238,000 to Adeleke, her victim.

She will also sign an undertaking before the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court, to be law abiding.

Eunice reported Adunun to the EFCC for fraudulently obtaining her banking details and using them to withdraw N238,000 from her account.

She was subsequently arrested by the EFCC and charged to court.