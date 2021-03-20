PDP demands investigation into Ortom’s convoy’s attack

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the police to investigate the attack on the convoy of Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, on Saturday by gun-toting herdsmen at Tyo Mu along Makurdi-Gboko road, while on a visit to a farm.

Ortom while narrating the incident to journalists, described the gunmen as “herders”, noting that it took the intervention of his security aides to wade them off.

In a reaction to the development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is worrisome that the attack came after Ortom had called on the federal government to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

PDP called on the police to commence an immediate investigation and ultimately arrest the assailants.

“PDP expresses shock at the attack on Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, by alleged herdsmen.

“It is worrisome that this attack is coming on the heels of passionate demands by Dr. Ortom that FG live up to its responsibility on the protection of life and property of Nigerians,” Ologbondiyan said